Miley Cyrus enlists the help of mom Tish for her most drastic haircut yet

Miley Cyrus took advantage of her mom and debuted a new uncomplicated, edgy and drastic look during quarantine. But all through the assistance of her go-to hairstylist, Sally Hershberger through a live tutorial. Miley’s mom Tish Cyrus, followed step by step instructions while watching Sally cutting a hair mannequin head. And the result is outstanding! Not only Miley’s mom graduated as a hairstylist during lockdown but everyone is praising the singer’s new pixie mullet haircut. “I trained Tish well!;)✂️” quipped Sally on social media along with a photo of Miley’s new style.

©@mileycyrus



Miley Cyrus got a drastic pixie cut during quarantine

And while the celebrity hairstylist was coaching Tish during Miley’s hair transformation, she suggested keratin for Miley, “Yes that girl has straighter hair than you. I mean we can keratin it in the future.” The end result of this FaceTime hair tutorial was a shorter version of Miley’s original mullet. While Tish is no expert in hairdressing, Miley was really content with the end result. “My mom slays your mom,” shared the 27-year-old actress on a social post.

In a recent interview, Sally revealed the haircut was Miley’s idea, and she also shared some inspirations of the look. In addition, Tish collaborated her vision and creative eye into the virtual cut. “Miley sent me over a picture for inspiration, but this pixie mullet is completely different than the original inspiration photo,” she added.

©Miley Cyrus



Tish Cyrus helps Miley with a haircut while listening to her go-to hairstylist Sally Hershberger

Though some us don’t have virtual professional assistance from a hairstylist, many still advise putting the scissors down until you can get an in-person hair appointment. The new melena features a more punk approach to the previous mullet and has more layers with choppy bangs.

Miley is not the only celebrity doing drastic changes during quarantine. Dua Lipa recently dyed her hair strawberry red and Taylor Swift debuted rainbow locks. While these fun makeovers continue to surprise us, Miley’s mom definitely wins the ‘best mom of the year’ award.