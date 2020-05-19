Heidi Klum’s tinted sunscreen is her favorite beauty secret ever

Heidi Klum always looks flawless but there is a beauty product she swears by to maintain that ageless feature. In a recent interview, the German-American model revealed her all-time favorite product and greatest discovery. Heidi admitted she uses La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Ultra-Light Sunscreen Fluid to protect her skin. She admitted the product “isn’t too heavy and is perfect for everyday wear!” Also, dermatologists agree that wearing sunscreen before makeup application is important to avoid premature aging. Besides protecting the skin, this sunscreen has a tinted formula that provides a matte finish.

©@heidiklum



Heidi Klum uses a tinted sunscreen to protect her skin from the sun

La Roche-Posay’s sunscreen features a mineral formula for sensitive skin and is lightly tinted for a healthy glow. So even during the days that you forget to apply foundation, you can still have a fresh face. In addition, this sunscreen is dermatologist-tested, paraben free, fragrance free, oil free and contains antioxidants to help protect skin from free radicals caused by UV rays. It also offers sheer coverage that enhances the skin’s natural glow for a more even and luminous complexion. The 46-year-old model also confessed that the last item she purchased was Johnson’s baby shampoo, “I use it to wash my face, as it‘s super gentle but effective.” This shampoo is hypoallergenic and is great for delicate skins. But as many say, beauty comes from the inside out and Heidi makes sure to include healthy ingredients in her diet. The TV personality revealed she eats kohlrabi, also known as a German turnip - a vegetable rich in vitamin C.

But with beauty success comes some mistakes along the way. Heidi admitted that her biggest beauty failure was “perm my hair and bleach my brows.” Currently, the model boosts her health with Perfectil, a supplement to support the appearance of skin, hair and nails. She also makes sure to have a smoothie every morning and smile, “It lights up your face and everyone around you.”