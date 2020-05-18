Jennifer Lopez shows off incredible six-pack abs in cute camo crop top and matching leggings

Love might not cost a thing but getting an Olympic-worthy body takes work, and Jennifer Lopez knows this better than anyone. Posting some incredible shots of her six-pack abs over the weekend, the singer wrote: “If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you.” And she’s got us inspired to get seriously working out - it’s hard to believe she’s 50!

©Instagram



Her Niyamasol camouflage workout outfit has a 90s vibe

Not only do her defined muscles stand out in the photos, but her 90s-style camouflage-style work-out gear by Niyamasol does too. Comprised of a green and brown camouflage crop top and matching leggings, the outfit is a stylish and flattering combo for any closet. With her hair up in a messy bun, we can also get a glimpse of her trademark hoop earrings, and she’s camera-ready with a touch of black eyeliner and brown shimmering eye shadow.

One of her favorite trainers, Dodd Romero, has revealed her workout schedule to Us Weekly in the past saying that in their 90-minute workout sessions: “We’ll go until everything’s sore, and we’ve hit every body part.” While her New York trainer David Kirsch says they do “planks, push-ups, boxing; a bit of everything.” She also incorporates her love of dance into her routine to keep things fresh and fun.

©Instagram



“If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you,” the singer wrote alongside the photos

And all this work would be of little use if she didn’t keep an eye on her diet too - “I don’t drink or smoke or have caffeine” she told Us Weekly while she told our sister publication HELLO!, “Drinking plenty of water, especially before a workout, can help you push harder and get more out of your exercise routine.” She avoids junk food and tries to eat lean protein and vegetables while minimizing her intake of refined, starchy carbohydrates like pasta, bread and rice.