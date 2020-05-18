Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Latinas love DIY beauty! No seriously, most of us grew up using natural remedies that still combat major beauty problems today. From applying mayonnaise to shine and strengthen our mane to using rose water to target inflammation, we are the ultimate DIY-beauty queens. Whether you’re looking to restock on your favorite leave-in conditioner or feel like your teenage acne is making a comeback, head over to the pantry first. We promise you’ll be amazed by the magical, fruitful ingredients. From combating frizzy textures and reducing dandruff to fighting breakout and boosting hydration, we’ve asked Latina pros for their best DIY hair and skin mask recipes to tackle every beauty concern.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!