For as long as I could remember, nail art has always been a way to express yourself. From choosing the perfect hues for the season to exploring creative designs, there’s just something special about having a fresh manicure. With extending restrictions on salons, we’re turning to the next best trend — press-on nails. That’s right, they’re back and better than ever. Celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B swear by this manicure method for major Hollywood moments. It’s safe to say we’re following their lead and pressing on with this DIY-manicure alternative. As you look down at your quarantine nails, know you can still feel fresh and fabulous with the right press-on nails, tips and tricks. No matter the preference, we’ve got you covered on providing you with the ultimate press-on nails technique cheat sheet. Celebrity nail artist Naomi Yasuda, whose clientele includes stars like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion has given us the best how-to steps on curating the prettiest nails that’ll have you feeling like a professional at any level.
