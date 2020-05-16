Once her skin is ready, the next step is to apply concealer just under her eyes and in areas where her skin tends to get irritated during allergy season: the T-zone and the contour of her cheeks.

For this step, she relies on the Tom Ford Concealing Pen ($55), and we know exactly why. This product is designed to camouflage redness on the skin.

When applying it, she gives us a wise bit of advice: “I was always told to tap your concealer, don’t rub it.” Now, if you’re looking for an option with a similar effect, you can try the Radiant Creamy Concealer by Nars ($30).