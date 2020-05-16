Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
We love it when celebrities share their beauty secrets. This time, it’s Hailey Baldwin who shared her routine for getting a sun-kissed look without leaving the house in a fun and lively video for Vogue. The model relies on seven products that make this beauty secret an almost $600 investment. In addition to her go-to products, you’ll find some other excellent options at affordable prices, so you can recreate this beauty look, too. Natural-looking bronzed skin, here we come!
