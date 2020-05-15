Blonde has become one of the biggest color hair trends of the year. And when we talk about blonde, we don’t mean the standard, common blonde that has been the norm over the last few seasons. Instead, high-contrast shades, dark roots and bright platinum are just some of the many options for having even more fun with this shade.

In the luxurious locks of these seven celebrities from Gigi Hadid to Natalie Portman, you’ll find all the inspiration you need to show off some great looks this season. But remember: if you’re not a natural blonde, your hair will have to be bleached, so using the right shampoo, hydrating with conditioner and avoiding heat damage are all a must if you want to make the most of your new color and keep your tresses healthy. Are you ready to dive into the world of hair color?

