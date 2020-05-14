Curly hair hacks and the magic product everyone is embracing in TikTok

Natural hair is one of the most celebrated topics in the beauty industry. From letting your frizzy strands go wild to celebrating your natural coils, every influencer in TikTok is embracing their natural curls. But to get the right spiral effect you need the right products and few hair hacks that will give you the Rihanna hair effect you are striving for. The Moisture Miracle Collection from African Pride is one of the most revered by women with natural hair. All the products increase manageability for both new and existing naturals with coily to kinky textures. The entire collection includes a pre-shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, leave-in cream, masque, curling cream, curl mousse and essential oil.

©Amazon



African Pride Moisture Miracle collection will give you long-lasting curls

Whether you want tight curls or a more natural result, you need to follow the right steps to get the desired outcome. First, use the leave-in spray to detangle and soften the curls. Its lightweight formula mixed with coconut milk and African honey adds shine, replenishes moisture and leaves your hair more manageable. After applying the leave-in, proceed with the defining cream formulated with coconut oil and baobab oil that helps to protect your hair against breakage. You can use this product as a daily moisturizer or layer it with other products. Besides hydrating the curls it will add a long-lasting effect.

Third, apply the African Pride hair oil which helps to seal the moisture. This restorative and scalp oil features five essential oils and Vitamin E to promote natural growth and leave curls with body and shine. Twist your curls after applying the oil to finish the natural style.

If you are washing your hair for the first time, start with the aloe and coconut water pre-shampoo, put a cap and leave the pre-shampoo for 30 minutes. After, comb your hair and proceed with the honey and coconut oil shampoo and oil conditioner. For a long-lasting effect, apply the oil leave-in cream and curl your hair with rods for 48 hours. Though this step takes longer, it will leave your curls more defined. Separate your curls with the 5 essential oils treatment and voila! Letting your hair rest from hot tools during the summer will improve its elasticity and strength. While some women are afraid to embrace their curls, these products will give you the confidence to adopt a new style.