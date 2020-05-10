Copy Emilia Clarke’s easy 4-step makeup routine for her effortless natural look

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is famed her easy-going nature and effortless style, and it turns out the 33-year-old actress also likes to keep it simple when it comes to her makeup routine. The actress revealed that she has a favorite all-in-one product that she uses to hydrate and even out her skin – and it’s so effective that she uses it as a base for her super simple makeup routine. And the best part of it is, this moisturizing makeup secret is one-size-fits-most, so it doesn’t have to be matched exactly to your individual tone.

©GettyImages



Emilia Clarke recently became the first global ambassador for Clinique and uses one of their products as the basis for her makeup routine

Emilia is a global brand ambassador for Clinique and in an interview with Vogue, the star revealed that her “new obsession” is Clinique iD Dramatically Different Moisturizing BB-Gel ($14.50). “It’s lighter than a tinted moisturizer, but whack it on your skin and you don’t need to put full coverage on, maybe a bit of concealer. Literally, mind blown!” she said.



The British star simply uses the BB gel, putting it on like a moisturizer, then finishes up her natural look with three more steps: 1) Brushing her eyebrows; 2) Applying concealer; and 3) Adding a hint of mascara.

©Clinique



Emilia Clarke uses the brand’s Dramatically Different Moisturizing BB-Gel for fatigue ($34.50) to create a perfect natural skin tone. You can also try a basic version, without the Active Cartridge Concentrate, for $14.50

The BB-Gel has two versions – the basic, which costs $14.50, or the specialized $34.50 line which comes with a trademarked “Active Cartridge Concentrate” to tackle specific skincare challenges: fatigue, reactive skin, sallow skin, compromised skin, lines and wrinkles, irritation, uneven skin tone, and pores/uneven texture.

With a formula that provides oil-free moisturizing, it works on moderately fair to medium deep tones to even out the appearance of your skin for up to eight hours.