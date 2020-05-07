Eyebrows can make or break your makeup look. If microdermabrasion isn’t an option, you can always abide by some beauty rules to perfect your eyebrow game. Bold brows are not impossible to achieve but the right tools and techniques will turn you into a pro. So, instead of going overboard with your tweezers follow these easy steps to get eyebrows like Kylie Jenner and Cara Delevingne. Eylure makeup artist Sara Sordillo, provides easy techniques you can try at home to pluck away unwanted hair.