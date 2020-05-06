Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Lip Queen isn’t the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s only title in the world of cosmetics. Kylie Jenner is also addicted to switching up her look, and her hair cuts and color—which rarely last more than half a season—speak for themselves. The self-made entrepreneur’s hair has become something of a trademark, and we wanted to take a look back through her chameleon-like changes between platinum blonde and natural brunette to decide which style best suits the style icon and creator of Kylie Cosmetics with millions of followers.
