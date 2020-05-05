Salma Hayek celebrates Cinco De Mayo with a sultry makeup look that you can easily steal

Salma Hayek is proud of her Mexican heritage and her latest makeup selfie proves it. Celebrating Cinco De Mayo the Latina actress took to social media to show off her perfectly shaped eyebrows, shimmery shadow and smoked out eyeliner. Like a true professional, the 53-years-old star nailed her look herself with a youthful glow. The Mexican beauty also had a ‘Big Hair, Don’t Care’ moment as she showcased her wavy bronze brown locks to the world. “Happy Cinco de Mayo! #Hair and #makeup by Salma Hayek in quarantine. Feliz Cinco de Mayo. #maquillaje y #cabello hecho por Salma Hayek durante la cuarentena #vivamexico #cincodemayo,” posted Salma along with a gorgeous photo.

©@salmahayek



Salma shows off flowing texture hair and flawless makeup in latest selfie

The Desperado actress’ followers and fans showered her with loving messages while begging her to dish her anti-aging secrets. With glam squads on hold until further notice, we’re glad to see the Frida actress honing in on her beauty skill while she’s quarantined. Whether she’s painting her face with vibrant colors of the rainbow for front liners or hitting the red carpet with her alluring essence, Salma is a total beauty enthusiast.

As we continue to stay safe and inside, let’s take a page out of the star’s beauty book. To copy Salma’s ageless canvas try IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50, $39, full-coverage hydrating look with anti-aging and sunscreen benefits. This multitasking formula boosts moisture while diffusing the look of skin imperfections for flawless-looking coverage that won’t crease or crack. Be sure to spray on IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Setting Spray, $28, to control oil and shine for up to 16-hour. This weightless mist works to instantly soothe, hydrate, and revitalize your skin!

©Custom



IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50, $39, and IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Setting Spray, $28, itcosmetics.com

After you’ve achieved that radiant glow, don’t forget to smoke out your eyeliner for a sultry look. This technique will take your look from day to night within minutes.