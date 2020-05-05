No spots available? This can be the scariest phrase for a woman waiting for a hair appointment. Whether you are at home or traveling, you can easily dye your hair with the Avon CHI Essentials Hair Color kit. This kit comes with a stylist support called Call a Colorist which means you can speak directly to a licensed stylist in English, Spanish or French. This kit is ammonia-free and gluten-free and features 12 different shades. CHI is the first company to create ammonia-free hair color in 1986 and now offering a complimentary call with a licensed hairstylist.

In addition, the kit provides a pre-mixed shade to avoid guesswork and safe experience. According to CHI stylist Melissa Gonzalez, “Most boxed color kits use ammonia in their color which harshly opens up the cuticle and dries out your hair. They are also inconsistent in PH so you never know what color you‘re going to end up with.” The Avon CHI Essentials offers the safest way to dye your hair without the extra hassle. Follow these tips that will give your greys extra coverage.