Halle Berry’s homemade skincare face mask is perfect for self-care Sunday – here’s the easy recipe!

Did you know Halle Berry is sharing her health and fitness tips via her own app? The Oscar winner released her new endeavor, Re-Spin, a “digital health and wellness community” in April 2020, and has already revealed one of her major beauty secrets – a homemade skincare mask – on the Re-Spin Instagram page.

“No better time than now for a #SelfcareSunday,” wrote the actress. “Let’s Re-spin our skin y’all.”

Halle’s special DIY face mask consists of carefully selected ingredients that each serve a purpose. Green tea is for anti-aging properties, and is also known to fight sun damage and de-puff your skin; turmeric is a nourishing anti-inflammatory; lemon is for cleansing and brightening; and finally yogurt, which contains lactic acid for gentle exfoliation.

©halleberry



HALLE BERRY‘S SELF-CARE FACE MASK

Ingredients:

2tbs brewed green tea

1 pinch of turmeric powder

1/2 tsp of lemon juice

1/4 cup plain yogurt

Instructions:

Mix ingredients together and stir vigorously until blended

Apply mask to both face and neck

Relax for three minutes

Add a second layer of mask

Relax for another 10 minutes

Rinse with cold water

A special note on turmeric though – if you use too much, it can stain! However, any residue should come off easily with facial cleanser and water.

Halle, who developed Re-Spin because of her experiences with health and wellness as she lives with Type 1 diabetes, actually launched the app early to help her followers after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in spring 2020. “This time in the world is challenging for each of us in different ways. As we collectively re-align, I invite you to join the @respin community,” she announced. Referring to her life as a person with diabetes, she added: “Nutrition, fitness and wellness has since transformed my life – reconnecting my mind, body and soul – teaching me how truly valuable my body is.”