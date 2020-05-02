Eiza González, Dua Lipa and more glam stars are rocking this season’s boldest makeup trend

We’ve seen trends come and go in different seasons, from the all-natural makeup look to filter-like looks with manicured brows, contouring and major eyelashes. This season its time to embrace the most the most colorful, eccentric, and adventurous looks we’ve seen in a while – monochromatic eyeshadow – that’s turning your makeup into another accessory to complement the hues of your outfits. Check out how stars like Eiza González, Dua Lipa, Amara La Negraand Cara Delevingneare rocking the hot beauty trend.

©@dualipa



Dua Lipa demonstrates that bright blue shades are very flattering on brown eyes, since they bring out their color and make them look more intense

You know how monochromatic looks are so in style when it comes to fashion right now? Well singer Dua Lipa is simply taking this trend to the next level, by perfectly matching her color block eyeshadow to her clothes. The singer’s beauty look, which is a twist on the bold shadows that were hot in the ‘90s, can be emphasized even more by adding a metallic finish to the eyeshadow.

©@lisaeldridgemakeup



If you want a more dramatic makeup look, try making your eyelashes stand out by adding multiple layers of mascara like Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne delivers the most creative and daring take on this trend, wearing not just one shade, but three, which creates an explosive tie-die effect. The model goes to show that we shouldn’t limit ourselves in terms of colors or just to our eyelids, artfully applying the range of colors underneath her eye as well.

©@hungvanngo



If you don’t want to be too daring, you can put the focus on the colorful eyeshadow and do the rest of your makeup in natural tones



And if you don’t want to take this trend to the max, but still want to add a colorful touch, Eiza González has the perfect option for you. Create a smokey eye in vibrant colors and stick to natural shades for the rest, giving you a look that’s balanced, but just as striking.

©@amaralanegraaln



You can wear two trends in the same makeup look, like Amara La Negra, who wore bright purple and blue eyes and ombré lips

Try it out with jewel tones and take your look to the max like Amara La Negra. The actress and singer highlighted her flawless looks with contrasting colors and a shimmering finish in a palette of purple, lilac, turquoise and gold.

And if you want to take this full-color trend to the extreme, remember that there are a lot of brands that offer mascaras in bright shades like blue, green, fuchsia and purple that can really make your eyes pop. And what we really love is that this trend really allows us to experiment – so set your creativity free!