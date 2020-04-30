Wash away a bad hair day with dry shampoo. Besides becoming a life-saver for many women, dry shampoos help detox your locks while taking a break from the heat. Dry shampoos should become an integral part of everyone’s routine to allow the hair to rest from the constant blowdry. According to Philip B., dry shampoos give your hair the nourishment it needs to “maintain your mane”, extend the time between washing your hair and the life of a blowout keeping style in place. Experts recommend few tips for a fresh look “Don‘t spray too close to the scalp. Spray on in sections and then hold your head upside down to get the under layers of the hair.” Philip B. also recommends “Before brushing, leave it on for a minute to let it absorb what it needs from the roots and the scalp.” So, instead of stressing over your cancel hair appointments, use the benefits of dry shampoos to give your hair an absolute rest.