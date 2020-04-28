From home remedies to DIY recipes, honey is the all-natural ingredient that improves skin texture and reduces other ailments. This rich nutrient is nourishing and a great antioxidant to prevent aging and free-radical damage. Besides a natural sweetener for your yogurt, honey also helps to hydrate the skin. And if you are Latina, you know abuelita always solved anything with a drizzle of honey and lime. Also, honey is an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial ingredient that helps reduce wrinkles and other skin issues. Here are 9 honey-infused products to elevate your skin glow and restore your natural beauty.