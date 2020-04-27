According to the ZOYA’s Creative Director Rebecca Isa, this kit is every you’ll need if you’re recovering from a post-nail extensions lifestyle. Since you’ll want to treat that vulnerable raw nail bed, treatment and healing are key. Luckily, the Naked Manicure Gelie-Cure Retail Kit carries the brand’s Rescue Serum, which is the ultimate treatment for skin care for nails and cuticles alongwith the Repair Base that fills and strengthens the nail as it smooths out ridges. Rebecca adds that the two together create the appearance of a healthier looking nail. The gel system can be used with a variety of ZOYA colors along with the LED Light as long as the steps are followed as instructed. Hello, Hollywood nails!

ZOYA Gelie-Cure Foundation Pro Kit Travel LED Light, $65, zoya.com