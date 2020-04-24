Have you gone back to the basics with any beauty DIY-treatments since you’ve been home? Now more than ever, women are embracing natural remedies for their hair and skincare needs. Whether you’re a pro at mixing up different fruits and veggies to create a mask or lost beginner, this pink clay and avocado recipe is super easy to make. We turned to Naturopath and Nutritionist Anna Mitsios from Edible Beauty Australia for her expert tips on creating it with products in your cabinets. “The pink clay works to purify and strengthen, while the avocado nourishes and hydrates, add some apple cider to control excess oil production. The result is a purifying and treatment that addresses excess oil while also revitalizing lack luster and dull skin and hair,” said Anna. She whipped up a special recipe which targets both the hair and skin with two key ingredients. Get ready to be inspired a create your own version for the smoothest skin and sleekest mane ever.