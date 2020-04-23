Every woman should have at least one serum in their skincare routine. Serums help target different skin issues such as fine lines, hyperpigmentation, breakouts and more. The fine liquid can be used before makeup, at night and even during your morning routine. Serums are packed with active ingredients and vitamins to give your skin that extra glow and care and many dermatologists advise using a serum to correct skin problems that other products can’t. Though most serums in the market can be luxurious and expensive, we have round up an essential list of cheap serums to keep in your beauty kit.