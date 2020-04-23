One of the biggest perks of being a Sephora shopper is having an exclusive insight to their yearly sales. If you’re an avid beauty junkie chances are you’re aware of the brand’s holiday and Spring sale and nothing brightens up our days more than snagging a steal on a price tag. Whether you’ve been looking for a new hair dryer to straighten out that mane or ready to invest in a skincare tool, we’ve rounded up our top pick from the big beauty event. From NuFace’s iconic facial toning tool to CBD-infused magical lotions from Lord Jones, these are the product worth buying during the Sephora sale. Happy shopping, ladies!