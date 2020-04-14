Beauty foragers can rely on the best of mother nature to help them relax, renew and refine their beauty standards. That’s CBD, also known as Cannabidiol, a chemical compound found in the hemp plant. From coffee lattes to sheet masks infused with the notable wellness oil, CBD is here to stay. Besides being one of the buzziest trends in the beauty industry, CBD helps nourish and relax the body while providing an extra dose of calm effect. Read more to discover the best CBD-infused beauty products worth the hype.