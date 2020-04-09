Thalia and Latina makeup artist dressed up as the famous Maria Felix and nailed it

While death on your birthday can be an unusual occurrence, Maria Felix celebrated in heaven and let Thalia and a Latina makeup artist pay tribute to her life with a glamorous beauty makeover. The iconic Mexican actress was known for her boldness, confident attitude and graceful beauty that transformed her into a popular star. “Paying homage to The baddest Baddie of them all 𝑳𝒂 𝑫𝒐𝒏̃𝒂 for her Birthday. ❤️ I admire her so much for her confidence, intelligence, Beauty, the love she had for her country, and for always being an advocate for woman.”, shared her fan, Vanessa Colorado on social media.

Loading the player...

Maria was the queen bee of the 1970s breaking barriers in society and was named one of the most beautiful women in the world after she reached international fame. She starred in famous films including La Diosa Arrodillada and Doña Diabla, and always was dressed to impress. No doubt Vanessa decided to create one of her most quintessential looks. The femme fatale was known for her animal-inspired jewelry that she once commissioned to Cartier. To attempt this look you would need a jeweled black hat, a crocodile necklace, red scarf, snake-shaped bracelets and red lipstick. It is evident that throughout her life, Maria had a penchant for luxury and taste. María Felix. “¡Unica, temperamental y fascinante! Celebrándola en su mes”, says Thalia while she shows off her Maria Felix-inspired look on social media.

Cartier’s iconic crocodile necklace is not the only thing profound about Maria’s look. The defined cat-eye eyeliner and bold red lipstick complete the look re-created by Thalia. To achieve this look, make sure to have bold brows and use a brow gel to create a fuller appearance. The Benefit Cosmetic brow set features all the tools to create celebrity-approved brows. “An original woman is not someone that doesn‘t imitate someone, but the one that nobody can imitate.”, is one of Maria’s most prominent quotes which represents her strong legacy and diva personality.