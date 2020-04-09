No need for a salon appointment, when you can master your own blowout at home. With so many innovative products in the market, there is no excuse to get a salon-quality blowout. Whether you find the task daunting, this easy guide will help you master a professional blowout that will make your hairdresser proud. All you need are four essential products to sharpen your beauty skills and master the art of blowdrying your own hair. We have narrowed down this four-step tutorial that will leave your hair voluminous and shiny in 30 minutes or less.