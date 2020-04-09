Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Spring has officially sprung and with Easter this Sunday, what better way to boost your mood than a pretty pastel manicure moment? If you’re accustomed to attending church services, brunching with the girls or spending time with family -- this year is all about the Zoom parties and we’re helping you get ready for it. Nothing symbolizes Latina beauty like getting all glammed up from head to toe just to slay in the sala with your floral best, which includes a killer manicure. Get ready to show off your latest DIY Spring-inspired Easter manicured nails to all your family and friends. Ahead are our favorite pastel nail colors, nail art designs, and more styles you’ll want to try.
