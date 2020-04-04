Cristiano Ronaldo's love Georgina nervously shaves his head: 'Danger is coming!'

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new mantra is “stay home and keep stylish.” The 35-year-old soccer star shared this sentiment along with a fun slice of his home life on Saturday, April 4, proving he doesn’t only talk the talk, but walks the walk. Since the Portuguese athlete can’t go out to get his haircut, he tasked his lady love Georgina Rodriguez with shaving his head. The 26-year-old model looked nervous as she held electric hair clippers in her hand. “Danger is coming!” Cristiano exclaims in the clip.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been urging the world to stay home

Georgina, who kept it casual in a sweatshirt and sweatpants, can be heard reassuring her man, telling him to remain calm. She shared the same video on her own page, writing: “Haircut by Gio.” The caption was accompanied by a heart and nervous emoji. If you ask us, letting your partner cut your hair is a whole new level of love and trust!

Brazilian-Spanish soccer player Marcelo Vieira Jr. stood out amongst the horde of fan comments, writing: “Hahahahah.” Fellow player Douglas Costa echoed the laughter of all, sharing several cry-laugh emojis. We can’t wait to see the final reveal!

Both Cristiano and Georgina’s posts urged fans to stay safe at home. All of the all-star’s recent posts have been accompanied by “stayhomesavelives.” A few days prior to his haircut, he shared one of his signature gym snaps, writing: “Breathe in, breathe out. Stay active.” Thank you for all of the inspiration, Cristiano!