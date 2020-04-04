Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Colombian-born Sofía Vergara has the ability to grab everyone’s attention, no matter where she goes, thanks to her fashion choices, fantastic hair and perfect skin. But it doesn’t all come naturally to the Modern Family star – she’s spoken on numerous occasions about how sensitive her skin is and how she suffers from rosacea. So, to protect her face and deal with the negative effects of makeup, she has a few tricks up her sleeve, in particular a clay face mask that’s packed full of nutrients. Sofía’s fave mask will set you back around $55, so here’s her fave plus 5 clay-based masks to get a similar treatment for less.
