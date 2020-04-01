When it comes to inspiring and teaching us the most useful day-to-day makeup tips, there's no one quite like Rihanna. The Caribbean singer is one of the most important women in the cosmetics industry, not only because of her breathtaking natural beauty, but also because she is the founder of the very successful brand Fenty Beauty, a revolutionary line designed for women who –like her– take the “what you see is what you get” approach.

Once again showcasing her boundless character in front of the camera –this time for Vogue–, the artist did a tutorial in which she created a feminine, fun, and on-trend makeup look using just six products. Want to know her secrets?

