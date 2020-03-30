Celebrities are constantly updating their image, which of course includes new haircuts, extensions, and hair coloring to embody a new character, or even just for fun. Seeing a star with bright red hair one day and platinum blond the next is something that we’re used to.

Others have been associated with a certain hair color for so long that we’ve actually forgotten their original looks! For example, Sofia Vergara is known for her chestnut mane but she grew up as a blonde, and Jennifer Lopez’s golden balayage mane actually started out as equally gorgeous shades of dark brown.

So you might be surprised that some of the world’s most iconic stars that we thought were brunette beauties are actually blonde bombshells, and many who have embraced lighter shades for years originally had darker hair. Can you guess which celebrities have changed their natural looks? Take a peek at this gallery of stars who’ve changed their natural hair color.