Multitasking beauty products are a beauty gurus’ dream come true, especially when it comes to investing in the right foundation for your makeup routine. Going beyond coverage purposes, it’s important to take look at the formulas to narrow down the right foundation for your makeup and skincare needs.

We’ve tested a few, and our current favorite is Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup SPF 45. Since the goal is to protect our skin and achieve a radiant canvas, find out why we’ve given this innovative product a gold star in the makeup foundation formulation category.