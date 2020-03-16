Jennifer Lopez is a major league player in the business world. With multiple collaborations with famous brands, a position as creative director, book, a lifestyle website, a clothing brand and her own line of cosmetics: JLo by Jennifer Lopez.

The successful singer and actress has launched more than 20 fragrances with sales over $2 billion. It all began in 2002 with her first fragrance, Glow by JLo, which had sales that surpassed $100 million. But with Promise and Diva from the Bronx, the superstar completed her 25th perfume for her vast and successful scent line.