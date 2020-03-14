Roselyn Sánchez's face is always flawless©GettyImages
Beauty secrets

Roselyn Sánchez has been using this $18 skin cleanser for more than 20 years

The mint soufflé has been the Grand Hotel star’s favorite skincare beauty secret for decades

By HOLA! USA
LEER EN ESPAñOL

Grand Hotel star Roselyn Sánchez’s flawless skin and ridiculously healthy-looking hair are clearly the result of some serious daily care, so when the actress talks beauty, we’re definitely listening! The Puerto Rican actress is known to help us all out by revealing her beauty tips (thank you, Roselyn!), and there’s one that caught our attention when it comes to skincare – the fact that she has been using the same facial cleanser for more than 20 years: Ráya Mint Soufflé.

MORE ON ROSELYN SÁNCHEZ:

Roselyn Sanchez talks to HOLA! USA about her IVF experience: ‘I hope it brings hope’

The surprising reason behind Roselyn Sanchez's sexy swimsuit picture


Ráya Mint Souffle facial cleansern©Amazon
Facial cleansing mousses are pleasant to the touch, suitable for sensitive skin and guarantee deep cleansing

In various interviews when she talks beauty, Roselyn has declared that she loves the $18 mint-scented whipped cleanser, which promises to provide deep cleansing, unblock pores and calm the skin while rejuvenating at the same time. It also has antibacterial properties that leave the skin glowing and blemish free.

Roselyn Sánchez dazzles with her flawless skin©GettyImages
The actress combines her beauty products with a healthy diet, exercise and lots of water
MORE CELEBRITY BEAUTY:

Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara and Kourtney Kardashian add this secret ingredient to their smoothies for a beauty boost

Bling out your nails like Thalía: see her insane nail art featuring gems, butterflies and Marilyn Monroe!

The Mint Soufflé is designed for normal to oily or combination skin, and can be used twice a day.

Related Video:

Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more