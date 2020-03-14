Roselyn Sánchez has been using this $18 skin cleanser for more than 20 years

Grand Hotel star Roselyn Sánchez’s flawless skin and ridiculously healthy-looking hair are clearly the result of some serious daily care, so when the actress talks beauty, we’re definitely listening! The Puerto Rican actress is known to help us all out by revealing her beauty tips (thank you, Roselyn!), and there’s one that caught our attention when it comes to skincare – the fact that she has been using the same facial cleanser for more than 20 years: Ráya Mint Soufflé.

©Amazon



Facial cleansing mousses are pleasant to the touch, suitable for sensitive skin and guarantee deep cleansing

In various interviews when she talks beauty, Roselyn has declared that she loves the $18 mint-scented whipped cleanser, which promises to provide deep cleansing, unblock pores and calm the skin while rejuvenating at the same time. It also has antibacterial properties that leave the skin glowing and blemish free.

©GettyImages



The actress combines her beauty products with a healthy diet, exercise and lots of water

The Mint Soufflé is designed for normal to oily or combination skin, and can be used twice a day.