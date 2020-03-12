Maluma gets a dramatic new look – see the staggering change

Maluma is making a drastic change for 2020. The Qué Pena singer surprised his followers when he jumped on an early morning live session and decided to shave his beard. The star stood in a hotel room bathroom with members of his team – as he teased those who were tuned in with the clippers. The 26-year-old singer playfully danced around in the mirror and in and out of the frame, before finally saying goodbye to his signature beard. During the video, the 11 PM singer read comments from his fans urging him to stop before it was too late.

©@maluma



Maluma made a drastic change to his appearance, shaving off his beard

Despite all the “No Cabron” in the comments, the singer did not listen. During the cut, Maluma played around with a half beard, a goatee and a mustache, before finally letting it all go – and debuting his baby face. At the end of the video, the Colombian heartthrob revealed his clean look to the camera.

In his stories, Maluma sipped coffee as he showed off the look for the people who may have missed it. Fans are going to have to get used to the baby-faced singer, as he hasn’t looked like that since he first arrived on the music scene. Maluma has never been a stranger to change, as he took his beard a little shorter late last year. Dyed his hair blonde. And even cut his long tresses.

©@maluma



The 26-year-old is known for making changes to his appearance

This time, the star didn’t touch the hair on his head, opting to keep his sides faded with it longer on the top and blonde. The superstar is currently traveling for the second leg of his 11:11 World Tour. Before showing off his new look, the No Se Mi Quita singer showed off his new girlfriend. Maluma and Russian model, Vivien Rubin put one some PDA as they walked around Greece. Maluma and Vivien, 29, who were first spotted in January, have yet to publically confirm their romance on social media.