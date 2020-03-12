Thinking about how to do your hair next season? We all know that a haircut can change the way your face looks, but the ideal hairstyle can also allow you to play with edgy and classic changes to your look without cutting your hair if you don’t want to. Luckily, a number of celebrities are once again showing off the variety of trendy options available, which you can try out on your own hair: radically different styles, from the most natural to the most futuristic or retro options, from casual to slick.

Check out this selection of 10 hairstyles and choose the ones you’d like to try this season: