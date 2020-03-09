Karol G and Adriana Lima’s makeup artist Patrick Ta reveals which skincare tool he swears by

If you’re not using facial tools, now’s the time to evaluate your beauty routine. With technology advancements in light therapy, smart devices and multi-functional devices, experts and celebrities alike are using these innovative products. Just ask celebrity makeup artist, Patrick Ta, whose magical hands are behind Karol G, Gigi Hadid and Adriana Lima’s makeup looks. We caught up with the MUA on the importance of double cleansing, his go-to skincare device and how he applies makeup with the same tool.

©patrickta



One of Patrick’s star-studded clientele includes pop star singer, Ariana Grande

What's the biggest mistake people make with their skin during transition season?

“Forgetting to use sunscreen! That is one of the most important things we should be doing daily regardless of the season! We need to protect our skin from the sun always and it’s easy to forget if it’s over cast and Spring breezes.”

We recommend trying Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense, $54, a weightless, all-physical sunscreen that blends easily on all skin tones. This SPF helps defend against UVA/UVB and blue light, and soothes all skin types, including sensitive skin.

©Dermalogica



Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense $54, Dermalogica.com

What are your top 5 tips when it comes to taking care of your skin during the cold weather season?

I’d say, exfoliate/cleanse with a Clarisonic Mia Smart, $169. It can be used to tone, apply oil, serum, moisturize the skin!

©Patrick Ta



The celebrity MUA uses Clarisonic Sonic Exfoliator Facial Brush Head, $39 for dead skin cell removal.

What are the most important parts of a skincare routine?

I think making sure you’re cleansing correctly, so often I see skin that hasn't been removed properly which is so bad for your skin! The Clarisonic Mia Smart is my favorite tool to ensure a thorough cleanse – it cleanses 6x better hands alone and removes long-wear makeup 89% better than wipes.

©Clarisonic



Clarisonic Mia Smart, $169, sephora.com

Double cleansing is one of the new skincare trends. What are your thoughts about this?

I love it, like I said I’m so into exfoliating and cleansing to really make sure your skin is as clean as possible!

What’s so special about the Clarisonic Mia Smart? Is it safe to use on sensitive skin?

I think the most special thing is that there are multiple brushes you can use to target specific areas of the skin, which is so cool since there really isn’t anything else out there like it! It’s so helpful and super innovative! The Clarisonic Mia Smart is definitely safe to use on sensitive skin, and gentle enough to use twice daily!

How does the Clarisonic Mia Smart help with makeup application?

The Sonic Foundation Brush is great! In 60 seconds, it ensures even blended coverage with no lines or streaks that regular makeup brushes give! I love that you can use it with all different types of cream product (concealer, contour, highlight!)

©Clarisonic



Clarisonic Sonic Foundation Brush Head, $39, sephora.com

