Bling out your nails like Thalía: see her insane nail art featuring gems, butterflies and Marilyn Monroe!

More is more when it comes to manicures these days. Cardi B, Karol G, Bad Bunny and many more Latin celebs are taking their nail game above and beyond, and Thalía isn’t staying far behind. The Mexican singer, who had Louis Vuitton white monogram nails, switched up her nail look for a manicure featuring sparkly gems, butterflies, 3D roses, and Marilyn Monroe. For her latest creation, Thalía trusted celebrity manicurist Jenny Bui a.k.a The Queen of Bling to – you guessed it – bling out her nails.

©@nailson7th



Thalía shows off her new nails by the Queen of

Bling

As the queen of social media, the mom-of-two documented almost the entire process beginning with getting her nails filed down (she made note of the cringing sound!), then picking out the designs and fawning over all the stickers and pretty gems Jenny brought over for her to choose. “Omg, omg, omg, I want everything Miss Monroe,” she exclaims on her stories as soon as she catches sight of the Marilyn Monroe stickers. Thalía also showed close-ups of all the little details while Jenny, who also happens to work with Cardi B, worked on her hands.

Turning up the dial a notch or two, Jenny did ultra-long stiletto and coffin tips on the former Maria la del Barrio actress meaning pointy and squared tips. The result was sparkly as can be, and it had the Desde Esa Noche singer feeling highly satisfied.

For her previous manicure featuring the iconic LV logo, the beauty entrepreneur teamed up with Colombian-Ecuadorian nail artist Kro Varga. The creative genius also works with Spanish singer Rosalía, who as you may already know, has the most fierce manicures and embellished claw-like nails.

According to Jenny, Thalía’s most recent manicure should last her about five weeks or so. Until then we’ll be admiring her current nails but we’re excited to see what nail art she chooses next!

Related Video: Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline Loading the player...