British royal inspired hairstyles: Would you try this trend?

It’s not just Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton who are setting hair trends with their tresses. For fall and winter 2020, it looks like we may be looking to retro royals for inspiration. Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter Princess Anne were both hair muses for the Shrimps runway show at London Fashion Week, where Bumble and bumble’s hair lead Sarah Jo Palmer created updated versions of ‘70s and ‘80s royal throwback styles. And we’re lucky enough to have her how-to!

©Getty Images



The originals: The Queen’s only daughter Princess Anne in the 1970s and fashion icon Princess Diana in 1982

PRINCESS DIANA:

For the Princess Diana hair look, Sarah Jo revealed that the models’ tresses were prepped with mousse, and then stylists applied a blow-dry technique to bring the bangs away from the face, flipping it up and sweeping it aside for the classic Lady Di feathered effect.

©GettyImages



Those feathered bangs are key for the Princess Diana ‘80s blow-dry feel’ look

The next steps for the hairstyle, “an ‘80s blow-dry feel, with a strong direction to the hair” are:

Blow-dry lift and texture into the shape using a Mason brush.

Use a curling iron in vertical sections, starting at the front and working back away from the face until you meet in the middle of the back of the head. The middle section should be horizontal.

Lastly, softly brush out the hair while maintaining texture, height, and the side-swept bangs

If you don’t have a Mason brush, which starts at $100+, we recommend you opt for any quality natural bristle paddle brush.

PRINCESS ANNE:

When it came to recreating and updating the style of a young Princess Anne, hairstylists went for “exaggerated lift in the top and soft flyaway texture.”

©GettyImages



Princess Anne’s 1970s bouffant is another back to the future option

To start the look, Sarah Jo recommends dampening your hair and then brushing it back. The next steps are:

Apply a large amount of the Bumble and bumble Thickening Full Form Soft Mousse. Start around the hairline then from the baseline and work your way up

Dry the hair, working through with a brush to maintain the texture and height at the front curve of the head. Reapply the mousse to the dry hair and repeat the process. This will help you to achieve a stiff but light texture.

Spritz on Bumble and Bumble Does It All Styling Spray for hold.

For the next steps:

Using a one-inch [curling iron], start at the baseline with a low elevation barrel from the ends, taking thick sections. Repeat this through the sides.

Once at the crown, backcomb three-inch sections using the Bb. Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray. Ensure you maintain height at the top front of the head and texture and softness through the hairline.

Lastly, softly brush while maintaining height and texture, finishing off with more hairspray.

And there you have it. Here’s hoping we see some Diana-style flipped bangs and Princess Anne bouffants around at the office this winter!