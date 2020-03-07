Rosalía has the perfect technique to eliminate signs of fatigue

We all face events in our day that can cause stress, exhaustion, fears and leave us with dark shadows under our eyes - from the moment the alarm rings right up to when we fall asleep. Celebrities also struggle with this, especially when they find themselves on concert tours, at social events, traveling and with a very full agenda. But Rosalía has a simple trick to make sure she always looks fresh and alert even when she’s feeling tired and we’ll let you in on her secret here...

©GettyImages



The Spanish singer knows how to cope with a tired-looking face

No matter how youthful your skin is, it can show if you’ve had a really tough day. But the Spanish singer knows how to cope with a tired-looking face, using certain tricks to achieve the illusion of always having perfect skin.

The Grammy winner relies on the following beauty products as essentials in her makeup routine. The key to her perfect skin, even during demanding concerts, is the Touché Éclat Le Teint ($58 at Sephora) and the Touché Éclat brightening pen ($35), both by Yves Saint Laurent. She loves their products so much that the 25-year-old is the face of YSL Beauty.

©Sephora/YSL Beauty



Rosalía’s makeup bag always has these cult products in it

Why these products?

The brightening pen is excellent as a concealer for correcting imperfections, as well as illuminating specific areas of your face. Applying it to your eyelids and your under eye will liven up a tired face. Illumination of the eyes is key when it comes to combating signs of fatigue.

¡HOLA! talked to David López, the makeup artist responsible for the star’s immaculate beauty look at the Grammys. "We love to emphasize the lips, whether that be with a vibrant color or with a glossy effect. We go for a bright, glowy makeup look with maybe a subtle eyeliner that is hardly noticeable,” explained David.

©@rosalia.vt



She likes to illuminate her face without the use of heavy makeup

Regarding foundation, the ideal thing is to apply it with a brush if you want a more natural, dewy look. Combining these beauty tricks with the two products Rosalía is a fan of, you too can be an expert in brightening up your face and covering up any blemishes on those days that are more hectic than others.



