It’s 2020, and it’s time to start making bold choices, especially when it comes to the makeup category. We get it, you’re as in love with your black eyeliner as you are with your daily cafeito, but changing up your style will do the soul some good. It’s a lot easier than you’d think which is why we’ve turned to the pros at Marc Jacobs Beauty for their tips on recreating makeup's biggest trends — graphic eyeliner. Thanks to the beauty gods, celebrity makeup artist and Marc Jacobs Beauty’s Lead Global Artistry Ambassador shared her go-to tricks and products she swears by when crafting some colored cat eye lids. Trusted by Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham and more, ahead you’ll find the best makeup hacks to try this trend this year.