Whether we like it or not, hyperpigmentation is a thing, and as much as we’d like to pretend it doesn’t exist, we’ve come to terms with finding a solution rather than complain about it. According to celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, “hyperpigmentation is the darkening of the skin caused by scars, melasma and over sun exposure.”

As something that’s “typically caused by excessive amounts of melanin in the skin, people with darker skin tones are prone to hyperpigmentation because they have more melanin in the skin,” he said. “The sun also stimulates melanin production (this is what creates a tan). So if one is prone to pigmentation, too much sun exposure will exacerbate it. Aging skin also accumulates sun damage over time,” he added.

So how does one treat it? Dr. Paul says: “at-home peels and retinoids can reduce pigmentation and freshen up the skin,” but they don’t penetrate deep enough into the skin to make a significant difference in the long run. He recommends the PFRANKMD Signature Pigment Protocol, which is a “combination treatment changes the game in treating pigmentation and is far more effective and safer than other devices on the market with reduced downtime.”

“It combines the Enlighten III Pico Genesis Laser with a traditional Clear + Brilliant Fraxel so that in one session, the lasers attack pigment in every layer of the skin (from deep to superficial layer). The number of treatments depends on the severity of the condition. “

Luckily, aside from treatment, there are many products out there that help combat the pesky skincare struggle.

Besides wearing sunscreen every day, below, we’ve rounded up some of the best solutions to get you feeling confident and beautiful once and for all.