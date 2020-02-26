Raise your hand if moisture is your #1 hair concern! We’re right there with you, and chances are you’re struggling with the awful ‘F’ word –FRIZZ. With the warmer weather ahead, battling stubborn flyaways can take a toil on your #hairgoals. Finding the perfect anti-frizz products can be tricky depending on your texture. Thankfully, celebrity stylists weigh in on their must-have essentials, when it comes to catering to their elite clients. From Beyonce’s colorist to Jennifer Lopez’shairstylist, experts agree that hydration is key. From fine to coily, ahead are the best celeb stylist-approved frizz-fighting products.