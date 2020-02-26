Loading the player...

Staying Healthy

Eva Longoria’s new workout method is something you wouldn’t expect - see the video!

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ alum isn’t skipping a single step

By Mirtle Peña

Baby Santi’s mamá loves to get her daily steps in every day! While filming her latest project somewhere on the beautiful Italian peninsula, Eva Longoria revealed what her newest fitness method is — Italian stairs. That’s right, Eva spends many a day trekking up and down some scenic alleyways making sure to get in some ‘workout time’ in between takes. In one of the clips that she shared on her personal social media page, she evens records herself walking backwards to see if that will target a different set of muscles. The Grand Hotel executive producer has always had a toned physique, and with this latest revelation now we can be steps away from looking just like Eva.

