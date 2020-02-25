It’s no secret, Selena Quintanilla is a timeless beauty icon. Whether you’re a Latina yourself or not, the Queen of Technocumia’s music and style choices were magical and touched all culturally diverse backgrounds. Her vocals, classic rouge red pout and fashion continues to influence us decades after her passing. Hence why, we’re witnessing history in the making with the Quintanilla family’s latest announcement with M.A.C. If you missed the first M.A.C. x Selena collection back in 2016, mark your calendars for an #AnythingForSelenas moment part-two with the makeup brand. Celebrating her spirit, the Selena La Reina Collection is set to hit online and stores in the Spring. Ahead are five facts to know about the upcoming collection honoring the Como La Flor icon.