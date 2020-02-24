Someone called Eva Mendes ‘old’ and the reason she clapped back is pretty perfect

Eva Mendes is one of the most admired faces in Hollywood, she has two adorable daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, with actor Ryan Gosling and she is also a successful fashion designer with her collection for New York & Company. And we have to say she’s setting a great example for her girls! After Eva, 45, gracefully replied to a comment from an online troll who said the actress is “getting old”, she has now explained her response – and the reason is inspiring.

Eva Mendes talked at the Create&Cultivate event where Jessica Alba and Jessica Simpson also shared their experiences

At the time of the remark, Eva told the social media troll: “Yes, you are right. Thank God I’m getting old. That means I’m still here. I’m gonna be 46 soon and grateful every day that I’m aging. Was your comment supposed to make me feel bad? It didn’t. It makes me feel grateful, so thank you for the reminder that I’m still here.”

Eva, who will turn 46 on March 5, explained the reasons for her answer as she attended the Create&Cultivate conference over the weekend. Speaking to People magazine, she said, “It’s just ingrained in society that getting older is something we should either fear or be ashamed of. And I think the whole thing about not asking a woman what her age is archaic. It’s like you can ask me my age and I will happily tell you, I’ll be shocked... I’m about to turn 46 and that’s somewhat shocking to me. But I’m proud of that.”

The mom-of-two also referred to the subtle differences when talking about age between Spanish and English languages, “Instead of saying I am 46, I wish we could change it and I wish I could say, ‘I have 46 years to me’ because in Spanish it’s very beautiful. It says you say, ‘Tengo cuarenta seis años’ I have 46 years and in English I know, it’s a little, you know it’s semantics but it’s important.”

Eva attended the event, designed for women who want to create and cultivate the career of their dreams, dressed in one of her creations, the ‘Geneva’ dress. The actress looked stunning with a headband matching the delicate floral print of her dress.

