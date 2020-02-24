Discover Dua Lipa’s easy travel beauty hacks

Dua Lipa has said that in the past she didn’t worry too much about her skin, but now that she travels she’s much more strict about her regimen. For example, when in London the Physical singer is a regular at Pfeffer Sal and she’s also a fan of Cryo with Teresa Tarmey. But what about some simple beauty hacks for at home or on the road? After discovering her optimal skincare routine, Dua revealed some tips, especially for when you are busy or traveling, that work for her. Trust us, you definitely will want to take note!

Start the day – and the night – off right

The Be the One singer told ELLE that she starts her day with a shower followed by a cleansing milk, vitamin B serum, moisturizer and sunblock.

©@dualipa



Dua Lipa has adapted her beauty routine to her hectic traveling schedule



At night, the singer –who is the face of the YSL fragrance, Libre– uses an oil cleanser to remove her makeup, as well as a probiotic serum and face cream. Although Dua normally coordinates her makeup with her outfits, she prefers only wearing makeup for events that really need it, and when she does, it takes her no more than 15 minutes. She only uses the basics: foundation, concealer, eyeliner, eye shadow, and sunblock.

Work it out

Dua does not limit herself when it comes to working out as part of her weekly routine. Even if she's diverted from her regular schedule because of touring, she still exercises for at least 15 minutes every morning, five days a week, either using ClassPass – which allows you to work out in different health clubs worldwide – or even if it is just some quick training in her hotel

©GettyImages



Dua brushes her lips when she brushes her teeth to keep chapped lips at bay



Staying fresh faced

The songwriter revealed two of her handy beauty hacks: when brushing her teeth she also brushes her lips to get rid of dead skin. Secondly, she never travels without electrolyte powder sachets to keep herself hydrated.

Related Video: Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline Loading the player...