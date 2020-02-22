Beyoncé and the Spanish beauty secret she learned from her mom

Is there anything better than mom's advice? Whether it’s your favorite homemade dish’s secret ingredient, the key to to success at work or the special cream you NEED in your skincare routine, that mother figure in your life probably has the answer. Just ask Beyoncé!



The singer, whose appearance is never anything short of flawless, has a beauty secret in common with her mom, Tina Knowles. Bey follows her mom's example and uses products from the famous Spanish brand Natura Bissé.

©GettyImages



Beyoncé learned a special beauty secret from her stunning mom Tina Knowles

The Barcelona-based brand–which has 40 years experience in skincare–caught her mom's attention while she was working in the cosmetics industry in Houston when Beyoncé was a child.

The Homecoming star is a big fan of the cosmetic company’s Diamond Collection treatments (which range from $76 for cleanser to $940 for serum) particularly the Diamond Extreme cream, according to Vogue. The $385 moisturizing cream contains “innovative ingredients like Artemia salina that deeply stimulate the skin’s energy and Epidermal Self-Modulator that reinforces the skin’s natural barrier, redefines and smooths the contours of the face.”

©Natura Bissé



This $385 bio-regenerating anti-aging cream is one of the singer's faves thanks to Tina’s tip

In fact, it appears that Beyoncé has even cemented its status in her life in one of her hit songs, giving a coded shout out along with some of her other fave brands. The track Upgrade U contains the lines: “Hermes briefcase/Cartier tie clips/Silk-lined blazers/diamond creamed facials”.

As a lover of facials, Beyoncé has also confessed in interviews that she has mixed Natura Bissé products–characterized by its formulas containing free natural amino acids for smooth, supple, and protected skin–at home to make her own homemade formulas.