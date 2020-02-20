Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
From their mother's secrets, fool-proof tips to lose weight, to chemicals to avoid in order to maintain healthy skin, ladies will admit they have sacred beauty secrets. Hollywood stars are no exception—they have some of the best DIY tricks of the trade! Can you imagine Blake Lively going to the kitchen to spread mayonnaise on her hair? If you found that hard to believe, then just wait until you hear what Jennifer Aniston does for shinier hair! Not to mention Kylie Jenner's trick for voluptuous lips! Below are the most eccentric beauty tricks of Hollywood’s most gorgeous stars! Get ready to jot these down!
