Priyanka Chopra is one of the hottest celebs right now. Without a doubt, the actress catches people’s attention wherever she goes. Her Indian beauty, glossy hair, love of fashion and enviably good skin are every reason for standing out from the crowd at any event she attends.

Mrs. Jonas has admitted in interviews that she actually gets a fair few of her beauty secrets from her mother. However, she has another trick up her sleeve when she wants to appear fresh-faced and free of exhaustion with just one simple product: a face mask. Luckily, we’re sharing some of our favorite at-home sheet masks that’ll give you clear and glowing skin like the actress in no time.