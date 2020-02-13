Scarlett Johansson’s beauty secret for bigger eyes revealed

It seems like Scarlett Johansson is on a trend-revival spree. We’ve seen evidence of this in several of her red carpet appearances, the most recent one being the SAG Awards. The 35-year-old actress surprised us all with a makeup look we’d almost completely forgotten about, not because of the color in question but because of the timeless technique. Her makeup artist, Frankie Boyd, undoubtedly succeeded in focusing all the attention on her eyes with this look. The artist gave the Marriage Story star a fresh, bright, and well-rested look, leaving us in no doubt about the return of white eyeliner, and what a great return it is!

©GettyImages



This makeup look is ideal for magnifying smaller eyes

'90s look

There is a whole host of looks that can be achieved with white eyeliner that hearken back to its heyday in the '90s. Here, the makeup celebrity MUA lined on the inner corner of the eye around the tear duct, with a dusting of subtly metallic white eye shadow to finish, giving her a bold, fresh, and radiant look. He paired this perfectly with coral red lipstick and a fine line of black eyeliner on the upper lid.

©@patidubroff



Many celebrities have gone for daring white eyeliner, like the beautiful Margot Robbie

Versatile

It's not just Scarlett, other adventurous celebs have also been seen in white eyeliner in previous seasons, and with some even more eye-catching looks such as this bold white eyelid look from Margot Robbie that really brings out her eyes.



Other makeup techniques you can apply with this color include invisible or tight-lining makeup, in which you paint the upper water line, and then repeat the same on the lower one. The latter is mostly used for dramatic looks used with lighting effects and is applied to achieve the appearance of larger eyes when using white.

©NYX/Kat Von D/Ardell



Brands offer white eye pencils in a range of textures and formats

Different formats

White eyeliner pencils come in several formats and here are just three of them. Let's start with the Retractable White Liquid Liner ($4.99) from NYX. It's ultra-creamy and designed for the waterline thanks to its retractable precision tip, and also promises a dream finish.

Another similar option is the Kat Von D Ink Well Long Wear Matte Eyeliner ($25) , which features cutting-edge technology for quick color fixation and also comes in an ultra-matte finish. The tip is feathered for accuracy.

We also want to add Ardell Wanna Get Lucky White liquid liner ($12) to the list. It's a gel liner that blends easily providing perfect, long-lasting consistency for a more “open” look.

Ready to add this color to your makeup looks? Watch it become your makeup bag essential for superstar eyes.