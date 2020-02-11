Nowadays going to the spa doesn’t mean you’re just getting a classic massage. It’s 2020 and there are tons of new and innovative treatments that focus in on specific areas. Want to improve wrinkles? Try LED Light Therapy. In need of some quick abs before your next vacation? Book an Em Sculpt treatment that (no lie) builds your glutes and abs in just 30-minute sessions.

Below we highlight some of the best treatments to try this season. Not only will they make you look and feel better, they’re also perfect for your next Insta post.

Happy pampering!